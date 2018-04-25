UPDATE 4/24/18
Paul DiGbeu has been found safe.
Avalon police are searching for a missing 13-year-old.
Paul DiGbeu was last seen on Monday getting on the bus on Lincoln Avenue in Bellevue around 6:30 p.m., which was headed to the North Side. He hasn't been in school for the past two days.
DiGbeu speaks broken English and French.
If you have any information on DiGbeu's whereabouts, call Avalon police at 412-761-0353.
