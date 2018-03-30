Missing teen found safe

UPDATE 1:15 p.m.
She has returned home safely, according to police.
Pittsburgh police are asking the public's help in locating a missing teenager.
Jordyn Robinson, 15, was last seen leaving her home in the North Side on the morning of Feb. 22, police said.
Police said she is 5 foot 3 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds.
Anyone with information is asked to call Pittsburgh police at 412-323-7800.
