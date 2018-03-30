  • Missing teen found safe

    Updated:

    UPDATE 1:15 p.m.

    She has returned home safely, according to police.

    Pittsburgh police are asking the public's help in locating a missing teenager.

    Jordyn Robinson, 15, was last seen leaving her home in the North Side on the morning of Feb. 22, police said.

    Police said she is 5 foot 3 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds.

    Anyone with information is asked to call Pittsburgh police at 412-323-7800. 

