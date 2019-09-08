  • Missing teen girl found

    PITTSBURGH - A 14-year-old girl was found after she was missing.

    Police said Shawnalynn Brandon was last seen in Sheraden wearing a rainbow-colored shirt, rainbow-colored leggings and rainbow-colored shoes. She was carrying a teal book bag.

    She was reported found Sunday morning.

