    PITTSBURGH - A 14-year-old girl is listed as missing and police are asking for the public's help in finding her.

    Police said Shawnalynn Brandon was last seen in Sheraden wearing a rainbow-colored shirt, rainbow-colored leggings and rainbow-colored shoes. She was carrying a teal book bag.

    Brandon may be in the Hill District or in Sheraden, according to police.

    Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call police at 412-323-7141.

