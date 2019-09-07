PITTSBURGH - A 14-year-old girl is listed as missing and police are asking for the public's help in finding her.
Police said Shawnalynn Brandon was last seen in Sheraden wearing a rainbow-colored shirt, rainbow-colored leggings and rainbow-colored shoes. She was carrying a teal book bag.
Brandon may be in the Hill District or in Sheraden, according to police.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call police at 412-323-7141.
TRENDING NOW:
- AB saga takes another turn as wide receiver posts phone conversation on YouTube
- 1 person shot outside of Jeannette High School football game
- SKYLIGHTS 2019: Week 2 high school football scores
- VIDEO: Hurricane Dorian: The story behind the red Jeep abandoned on Myrtle Beach
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}