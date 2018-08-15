Missing teenager found safe

MARION CENTER, Pa. - Police in Indiana County have found a runaway who was last seen walking on a road in White Township.
Nicholas Adam McCoy, 15, is a white male from Marion Center.
McCoy is safe.
No other information was available.
