Missing Vandergrift girl found after nearly 3 weeks

A Westmoreland County teenager missing for nearly three weeks has been found.
Lena Dixon, 16, of Vandergrift was last seen getting into a car outside the McDonald’s in Allegheny Township, where she worked, on June 26.
Her mother told Channel 11 she didn’t recognize the car and didn’t think Dixon knew anyone who would own it.
The FBI announced Friday night that Dixon had been found safe, but released no other details.
