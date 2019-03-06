BELLEVUE, Pa. - Police in Bellevue are searching for a man who has been missing since Feb. 1.
Wendell Caldwell allegedly went to visit a friend at her home on that date but never arrived. The last time he talked to her was when he called to say he was on his way.
Several weeks later, the woman reported him missing and police have been searching for Caldwell since.
Caldwell is 58 years old, 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 190 pounds. He was last seen wearing dark brown sweat pants, a black jacket, a black hat and black boots.
Anyone with information about Wendell Caldwell is asked to contact the Bellevue Police Department by calling 412-766-7400.
