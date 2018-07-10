  • Missing West Mifflin man found safe

    WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. - The man from West Mifflin who had been missing since yesterday has been located. 

    Investigators said family members found Warner Taylor El, 79, Tuesday morning. 

    Investigators were concerned because El suffers from dementia. 

    He had been missing since 5 p.m. Monday when he was last seen on Carnegie Street in West Mifflin.

    Police have not released details on where he was located. 

