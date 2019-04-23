WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. - Police in West Mifflin are searching for a 15-year-old girl who was last seen early Sunday morning.
Bailey Reagan was last seen between 2 a.m. and 6 a.m. Easter morning.
She’s has red hair and is said to weigh about 110 pounds.
Anyone with information is asked to call the West Mifflin Police Department at (412) 461 3125.
