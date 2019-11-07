WILKINSBURG, Pa. - Wilkinsburg police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 64-year-old man.
Police said William Glenn Franklin left his home in the 800 block of Wood Street Wednesday morning and hasn't been seen or heard from since.
Franklin is 6 feet, 4 inches tall, weighs around 170 pounds and has graying hair and brown eyes.
Police said calls to his cellphone were initially answered by a woman who claims to have "found the phone at a Dollar General in Wilkinsburg."
Franklin reportedly has a medical condition that requires him to take prescription medications, according to police. He does not have his medication, and his family believes he may be endangered.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Wilkinsburg Police Department at 412-244-2913 or 911.
