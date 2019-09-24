  • 81-year-old woman with Alzheimer's missing from North Versailles

    Updated:

    NORTH VERSAILLES, Pa. - Police in North Versailles are asking for help finding a missing 81-year-old woman.

    Georgeanne Faison has Alzheimer's disease and was last in contact with her family overnight.

    She is believed to be driving a silver 2014 Kia Soul with Pennsylvania license plate DCB4037.

    If you have seen Georgeanne Faison please call 412-823-1111.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories