BETHEL PARK, Pa. - A woman is missing and police in Bethel Park are asking for the public’s assistance locating her.
Jaime Feden, 33, was last seen Sept. 15. Police said her family contacted them Thursday night to report her missing.
Feden is 4 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs 75 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Bethel Park Police Department at 412-833-2000.
Channel 11's Jennifer Tomazic is working to learn more about her disappearance.
