    PITTSBURGH - Police in Pittsburgh are searching for a missing woman who hasn’t been seen since Tuesday.

    Kelly Sias, 41, was last seen on the North Side around 1:30 p.m. on Nov. 13.

    She is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs around 115 pounds, police said.

    Sias has long blonde/purple hair and blue eyes. She was wearing a tan button down shirt and tan pants when she was last seen.

    Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call: 412 323 7141.

