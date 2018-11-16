PITTSBURGH - Police in Pittsburgh are searching for a missing woman who hasn’t been seen since Tuesday.
Kelly Sias, 41, was last seen on the North Side around 1:30 p.m. on Nov. 13.
If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.
She is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs around 115 pounds, police said.
Sias has long blonde/purple hair and blue eyes. She was wearing a tan button down shirt and tan pants when she was last seen.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call: 412 323 7141.
TRENDING NOW:
- LIVE UPDATES: Snow falling across the area
- 1 person taken to hospital after crash involving school bus
- LIVE UPDATES: Events canceled for Thursday evening due to storm
- VIDEO: Meteorologist Danielle Dozier explains how to measure ice accumulation
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}