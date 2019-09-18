WILKINSBURG, Pa. - Shanika Hawkins is reported missing out of Wilkinsburg, police said.
Officers said her family submitted the report, saying she was last seen on Friday, Sept. 13.
Hawkins is known to often be in the Wilkinsburg and Homewood neighborhoods.
She's described as 39-years old, standing 5 feet, 9 inches and weighing 200 pounds.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call police at 412-244-2913.
