GREENSBURG, Pa. - The estranged boyfriend of a missing Westmoreland County woman will face a judge Thursday.
Thomas Stanko will be in court for a probation revocation hearing.
Related Headlines
Stanko has been in the Westmoreland County jail since April after officers searched his house and his mother's house for clues in the disappearance of Cassandra Gross of Latrobe.
RELATED: 11 things to know about missing Latrobe woman Cassandra Gross
Investigators slapped Stanko with dozens of gun-related charges and a receiving stolen property charge for items discovered during those searches.
RELATED: Missing woman's friend last one to see her, recounts their time together
All of those charges have been dismissed.
Stanko has not been named a suspect in her disappearance.
Gross hasn't been heard from since April 9. Police continue to search for clues in her disappearance.
RELATED: Gross' family warns of scammer trying to profit off missing woman case
WPXI news reporter Mike Holden will have the latest updates from the courthouse on WPXI Channel 11 News at noon.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}