GREENSBURG - The boyfriend of missing Latrobe woman Cassandra Gross is facing a judge on an unrelated charge Monday.
Thomas Stanko, is scheduled for a preliminary hearing for a count of receiving stolen property.
Investigators said Stanko received an ATV that was allegedly stolen 20 years ago.
This charge stems from when detectives searched his house, and his mother’s as they investigated the disappearance of Gross.
Stanko has not been named a suspect in her disappearance.
Stanko was also charged with 28 counts of illegally having a gun. He’s also charged with simple assault, disorderly conduct and harassment for an alleged bar fight in 2017.
WPXI’s Melanie Marsalko is the courtroom for testimony in the preliminary hearing. She’ll have the developments from the courtroom on Channel 11 News beginning at 5 p.m.
Gross was reported missing by her family on April 10. Her Mitsubishi Outlander was found near railroad tracks later that day. Investigators said it had been set on fire.
State police urge anyone with information about Cassandra Gross to call 911.
