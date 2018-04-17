  • Missing woman's boyfriend in court on unrelated charges

    Updated:

    GREENSBURG, Pa. - The on-again, off-again boyfriend of missing Latrobe woman Cassandra Gross will face a judge Tuesday on unrelated charges. 

    Thomas Stanko is scheduled to be at the Westmoreland County Courthouse for a status conference on charges stemming from a bar fight in 2017. 

    Stanko is charged with simple assault, disorderly conduct and harassment for the incident in July 2017. 

    He had nothing to say to Channel 11 as he made his way into court Wednesday morning.  

    Stanko was arrested Friday on a charge unrelated to the disappearance of Gross.

    On Monday, Stanko was also charged with 28 counts of illegally having a gun.

    WPXI’s Gabriella DeLuca will be at the hearing, she’ll have more on the testimony coming up on Channel 11 News at Noon. 
     

     

