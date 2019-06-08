Mobile flower shop popping up around Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH - You may have noticed a different type of truck rolling through the streets of Pittsburgh.
Victoria's Mobile Flower Shop lets customers build their own flower bouquets.
Owner Victoria Miess got the idea after seeing larger flower trucks in the south.
Hey, @CityPGH If you missed your weekly trip to @pearandpickle for something to eat, you also missed #VictoriasMobileFlowerShop Good news...they BOTH still exist! Be on the lookout for this adorable truck! #WPXI #flowers #food #YummoGoodo #ShopLocal pic.twitter.com/68IJWbJRbC— Gigi (@wpxigigi) June 8, 2019
We met up with Miess outside of the Pear and the Pickle in Troy Hill on Saturday morning.
"This is stop No. 2. Our first stop was Self-Love Sunday in Lawrenceville, and we're just going to continue to pop up at coffee shops, breweries, retail spots for the rest of the summer," Miess said.
To find out where you can find Miess' mobile flower shop, you can visit her website here.
