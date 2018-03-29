  • Mobile home gutted by fire in Frazer Township

    Updated:

    FRAZER TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Firefighters battled a mobile home fire Thursday morning in Frazer Township.

    The fire was reported shortly before 5 a.m. on Ivans Lane.

    Flames gutted the home, which smoldered as investigators sorted through what remained of the structure.

    No injuries were reported.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Mobile home gutted by fire in Frazer Township

  • Headline Goes Here

    Man, pregnant woman identified in murder-suicide at Southpointe apartment

  • Headline Goes Here

    DENSE FOG ADVISORY: Thick fog limiting visibility for Thursday's morning commute

  • Headline Goes Here

    Behind-the-scenes of 'Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert' New York…

  • Headline Goes Here

    FirstEnergy plans to shut down Beaver County nuclear plant