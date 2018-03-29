FRAZER TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Firefighters battled a mobile home fire Thursday morning in Frazer Township.
The fire was reported shortly before 5 a.m. on Ivans Lane.
Flames gutted the home, which smoldered as investigators sorted through what remained of the structure.
No injuries were reported.
TRENDING NOW:
- Local mother killed in freak accident while taking children to school
- Police: 1-year-old's death may be flu-related
- Downtown restaurant closing after 100+ years in business
- RAW INTERVIEW: New Pitt basketball coach Jeff Capel
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}