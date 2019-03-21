Mom charged after baby taken to hospital with broken ribs, drug in his system

SHAPRSBURG, Pa. - A 1-year-old baby boy was taken to the hospital with broken ribs and a suspicious drug in his system, and police are calling it a crime.
Doctors told police they had no explanations as to why the child would have a drug that's prescribed for opioid addiction in his system and that his broken ribs looked like physical child abuse.
A mother of two from Sharpsburg is in jail, accused of felony aggravated assault.
Channel 11's Renee Wallace is going through police paperwork and additional documents indicating this mom has been charged with endangering the welfare of her other child before, for Channel 11 News at 6 p.m.
