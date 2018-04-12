Mom demanding answers after she says son was jumped, beaten on school bus

A local mom is demanding answers from the Pittsburgh Public Schools after she says her son was jumped and beaten on a school bus by several students.
It happened this afternoon outside of Perry High School.
She’s talking ONLY to Channel 11 about the events leading up to the attack on her son and has a strong message to parents and district officials. Hear from her tonight on 11 at 11.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}