  • Mom demanding answers after she says son was jumped, beaten on school bus

    Updated:

    A local mom is demanding answers from the Pittsburgh Public Schools after she says her son was jumped and beaten on a school bus by several students.

    It happened this afternoon outside of Perry High School.

    She’s talking ONLY to Channel 11 about the events leading up to the attack on her son and has a strong message to parents and district officials. Hear from her tonight on 11 at 11.

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Mom demanding answers after she says son was jumped, beaten on school bus

  • Headline Goes Here

    Pittsburgh residents call on city leaders to make Amazon HQ 2 bid public

  • Headline Goes Here

    Dead chickens, ducks, rabbits found at West End home

  • Headline Goes Here

    Dates, times set for Penguins-Flyers Round 1 playoff series

  • Headline Goes Here

    Penguins confident but wary against dangerous Flyers