Mom demands answers after she says son was jumped, beaten on school bus

    Updated:

    A local mom is demanding answers from Pittsburgh Public Schools after she says her son was jumped and beaten on a school bus by several students.

    It happened Wednesday afternoon outside of Perry High School. 

    Charlene Nevels choked back tears as she showed only Channel 11 an after-school bus brawl that she said left her son physically and emotionally scarred.

    The video is hard to watch for the mom of seven. It captures the incident blow-by-blow.

    Nevels said her son, who is a freshman at Perry High School, was targeted and jumped by a group of boys when class let out.

    She claims those boys weren't even supposed to be on his bus. She said they rushed him.

    What led to the incident was a prior fight at school involving her son and another student. She said her son was suspended earlier in the day, but the district never informed her.

    A spokesperson for Pittsburgh Public Schools released the following statement:

    "I have confirmed that school administration is aware of the incident that occurred at dismissal and was broken up quickly by school security.  All students involved are facing disciplinary action.  We are unable to discuss the disciplinary action of any student."

    Nevels fears something worse may happen and believes serious security adjustments are necessary.

    She said her son has been suspended for three days. She said she plans on sending him to a different school because she is worried about his safety.

     
     

