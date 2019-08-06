PITTSBURGH - Moms Demand Action founder Shannon Watts and Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto called Tuesday for state and federal action on gun safety measures following the deadly mass shootings in Texas and Ohio.
Peduto said lawmakers should act within 30 days on measures similar to those he and City Council approved in April.
Those measures ban the use of assault-style weapons and certain ammunition and accessories. In addition, a "red flag" law allows courts to temporarily seize firearms from people who are a danger to themselves or others.
"We have debated these issues for decades. It's time for action. Anybody who ran for legislative office ran on the promise to citizens that they would vote on difficult issues, even issues they're afraid of. If you're not willing to vote, resign," Peduto said.
