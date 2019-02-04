  • Mon Incline closed due to water main break

    Service on the Monongahela Incline is temporarily suspended due to a reported water main break.

    This is the second time in as many weeks that it has been an issue.

    On Jan. 19, the inclinde was closed for four days after a break on Grandview Avenue. During that time shuttle buses were used to take commuters and visitors between the lower and upper stations.

