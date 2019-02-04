Service on the Monongahela Incline is temporarily suspended due to a reported water main break.
This is the second time in as many weeks that it has been an issue.
The Mon Incline is temporarily out of service due to a water main break on Grandview Avenue. Shuttle buses are en route. If your commute includes a ride on the Mon Incline, please allow add’l time. pic.twitter.com/vv1RW0iAjh— Port Authority PGH (@PGHtransit) February 4, 2019
On Jan. 19, the inclinde was closed for four days after a break on Grandview Avenue. During that time shuttle buses were used to take commuters and visitors between the lower and upper stations.
This is a breaking story. We will have the latest details on 11 News at 5.
