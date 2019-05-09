PITTSBURGH - The Monongahela Incline is set to reopen Friday morning, the Port Authority has announced.
The incline has been closed since February when a water main on Grandview Avenue broke, causing water to flood into the upper station.
In addition to interior damage being repaired, a foundation was reinforced and plumbing and electrical services have been relocated.
"I want to thank the residents and businesses in the Hilltop communities, especially those in Mt. Washington, who have been extremely patient over the last three months," said Port Authority Chief Development Officer David Huffaker.
