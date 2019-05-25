PITTSBURGH - The inclines around Pittsburgh can offer some pretty incredible views of the skyline, and now one is on the list of the World's Most Wondrous Public Transportation Options.
Our partners at TribLive.com report Atlas Obscura, a travel website, ranked the Mon Incline as no. 18 on the list.
The website recommends unforgettable public transit options to help people better explore a new place.
Here is what else made the list from Atlas Obscura.
Thinking of checking out the incline? Click here for more information.
