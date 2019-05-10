PITTSBURGH - The Monongahela Incline is again out of service Friday morning, hours after it reopened for the first time since February.
The incline had been closed since February when a water main on Grandview Avenue broke, causing water to flood into the upper station. It briefly reopened about 5:30 a.m. Friday before it was again forced to close.
Bus shuttles are being made available.
The Mon Incline is currently out of service. Bus shuttles are available— Port Authority Alerts (@PghTransitAlert) May 10, 2019
In the months since the station was flooded, interior damage was repaired and a foundation was reinforced. Plumbing and electrical services have been relocated.
"I want to thank the residents and businesses in the Hilltop communities, especially those in Mt. Washington, who have been extremely patient over the last three months," said Port Authority Chief Development Officer David Huffaker.
