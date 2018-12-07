Monaca native conducts flag ceremony honoring George H.W. Bush on namesake ship

NORFOLK, Va. - A Western Pennsylvania man had the honor of raising the colors on the flight deck aboard the USS George H.W. Bush on Saturday, a day after the 41st president died at age 94.
Spc. 3rd Class Logan Davidson of Monaca was part of the daily ceremony that raises the American flag and others on the aircraft carrier, according to the navy. That day, the flags were flown at half-mast in mourning.
The ship is in port at Norfolk, Virginia.
