MONDAY AT 5: Cicadas to swarm southwestern Pennsylvania -- and it'll be louder than usual

Few sounds, especially those heard only every couple of decades, create as much of an instant reaction from people as the mating call of the cicadas.
Every year, we see and hear cicadas in the Pittsburgh area, but this year is going to be a lot louder.
Monday on Channel 11 News at 5, Meteorologist Scott Harbaugh explains why 2019 is going to be a big year for cicadas in southwestern Pennsylvania and why you won't see anything like it again for another 17 years.
