MONDAY AT 5: Heavy metals found in baby foods

A new study raises some concerns about baby food. Consumer Reports found heavy metals coming up in several tests of the food being fed to babies across the country. The study said lead, mercury, cadmium and inorganic arsenic could all be found in some foods.
Channel 11 Morning News Anchor Katherine Amenta partnered with a Pittsburgh lab to put popular brands of baby food to the test.
Monday on Channel 11 News at 5 p.m., we looked through the results of those tests and found something concerning in a sample from a local family's pantry. What the experts could tell us about why that finding is more common in some baby foods than others.
