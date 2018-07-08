MONDAY AT 5: How to protect your personal information

PITTSBURGH - Scammers don't need much to get some damaging information on you. Sometimes, all they need is a first and last name.
Channel 11 took a look at what information criminals can easily find online about you and how that information can be dangerous. We started with a coworker and used the website True People Search. All we had to do was type in her name and the results started coming in. Her old address, a P.O. box, a list of relatives, it was all there. She told us, it was concerning to see.
We took her concerns to Pennsylvania's Attorney General Josh Shapiro. He told us how criminals can combine that easy search with illegal activity to get to your money fast.
Monday on Channel 11 News at 5 p.m., we run a search on the attorney general to see what comes up on the state's top investigator and we find out the easy step you can take right now to protect your information.
