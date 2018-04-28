0 MONDAY AT 5: Robocalls and how you can avoid them

PITTSBURGH - Channel 11 viewers have sent us several messages, all complaining about one shared topic: phone scams.

Those viewers say some of the scam phone calls were coming from numbers with local area codes, so they picked up thinking it was someone they knew. Instead, it was someone trying to get their money.

Monday on Channel 11 News at 5, we check in with that viewer one week after using the app to see if it worked and ask the app creator what tools he has set up to help people, even those who don't download his app.

The FTC says 4.5 million consumer complaints about robocalls were reported last year- up from 3.5 million the year before.

IF YOU SUSPECT SPOOFING, FILE A COMPLAINT WITH THE FCC

But there are tools to stop them.

Friday, a House subcommittee found out more information from the people developing technology to block and end robocalls.

Among the tools - Nomorobo and RoboKiller.

Both won FTC contests for developing robocall blockers.

But while they're working, those developers say the robocalls they stop are a drop in the bucket as more and more advanced tricks are being used.

We wanted to know how the app worked, so we reached out to its creator and asked one of our viewers who complained to test the app.

