  • Monday is deadline to register to vote in May primary and special elections

    Updated:

    Monday is the deadline to register to vote in the May primary.

    That includes the special election for the State House District 11, which includes part of Butler County.

    You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to political news. CLICK HERE to find out how.

    It also includes the 41st senatorial district that is made up of parts of Allegheny, Butler, Armstrong and Indiana counties.

    You can register HERE.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories