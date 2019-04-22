Monday is deadline to register to vote in May primary and special elections

Monday is the deadline to register to vote in the May primary.
That includes the special election for the State House District 11, which includes part of Butler County.
It also includes the 41st senatorial district that is made up of parts of Allegheny, Butler, Armstrong and Indiana counties.
