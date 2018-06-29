Monessen city gov't on brink of shut down over officials missing council meetings

MONESSEN, Pa. - Tempers flared at Thursday night's city council meeting in Monessen.
According to a council member, the city's government will effectively shut down this Saturday.
Channel 11 reported two weeks ago that some residents were calling for the impeachment of their newly-elected mayor.
Matt Shorraw hasn't been to a meeting in more than a month, putting the city behind on its bills.
