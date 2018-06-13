Monessen man sentenced in federal court for drug trafficking, distribution

PITTSBURGH - A Monessen man convicted of dealing drugs was sentenced in federal court Wednesday.
A federal judge sentenced Maurice Frezzell, 34, to 27 years for drug trafficking and additional 18 months for violating his probation previous drug charges.
Related Headlines
Frezzell was convicted by a federal jury in December 2017 of drug trafficking and distribution.
WPXI news reporter Cara Sapida was at the sentencing hearing and talked with a man who lost his son to an overdose. She'll have his message for other parents on Channel 11 News beginning at 5 p.m.
TRENDING NOW:
- 2 officers responding to reported abduction hurt when shots fired
- Letter prompts dramatic turn in DelTondo murder investigation
- North American trio beats Morocco to host 2026 World Cup
- VIDEO: College students evicted after peepholes found inside apartment
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}