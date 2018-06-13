  • Monessen man sentenced in federal court for drug trafficking, distribution

    PITTSBURGH - A Monessen man convicted of dealing drugs was sentenced in federal court Wednesday. 

    A federal judge sentenced Maurice Frezzell, 34, to 27 years for drug trafficking and additional 18 months for violating his probation previous drug charges. 

    Frezzell was convicted by a federal jury in December 2017 of drug trafficking and distribution. 

    WPXI news reporter Cara Sapida was at the sentencing hearing and talked with a man who lost his son to an overdose. She'll have his message for other parents on Channel 11 News beginning at 5 p.m. 

