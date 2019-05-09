Nearly 40 businesses fundraising for Hempfield crash victim

GREENSBURGH, Pa. - Dozens of businesses are collecting money to help a woman who was injured in a crash that killed two other people Sunday. Our partners at the Trib report nearly 40 businesses are now rallying together to raise money for Cait Tracy.
33-year-old Marc Delissio and 22-year-old Kristin Kerrigan both died Sunday night when investigators said their car went off Baughman Hollow Road, hit a tree and rolled. Cait Tracy was taken to a Pittsburgh-area hospital and was listed in critical condition.
The Trib reports the fundraiser started at the Hempfield Rita’s Italian Ice & Frozen Custard. The Downtown Greensburg Project, a promotion website for the area, donation buckets were distributed out to The Rialto, Hugo’s Taproom, The ASH Club, Tom’s Bar, Harry’s Bar, Rocco’s Pizzeria, Roxberry Boutique, Caffee Barista and more.
The Trib also reports that Cait Tracy was a bar manager, Kerrigan was a bartender and Delissio worked security at Rialto. The restaurant plans to give Tracy the money raised from Thursday’s karaoke night.
