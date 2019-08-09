MONONGAHELA, Pa. - A bomb threat has been called in to the Monongahela Valley Hospital, Channel 11 has learned.
According to Washington County 911, the hospital notified emergency responders about the threat at 9:08 p.m.
At this time, the main road to the hospital is closed, and the hospital is not accepting ambulances.
At 10:15 p.m. the hospital posted on Facebook saying:
"A confirmed bomb threat was made to Monongahela Valley Hospital. Patient care is not being affected and safety measures are in effect."
Channel 11 has also confirmed that there is also police activity at St. Clair Hospital in Mt. Lebanon and Allegheny Valley Hospital in Natrona Heights. It's unclear if these situations are connected.
