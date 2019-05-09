  • Monongahela Incline to reopen Friday after flooding repairs

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - The Monongahela Incline is set to reopen Friday morning, the Port Authority has announced.

    The incline has been closed since February when a water main on Grandview Avenue broke, causing water to flood into the upper station.

    Related Headlines

    In addition to interior damage being repaired, a foundation was reinforced and plumbing and electrical services have been relocated.

    You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts on Allegheny County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.

    "I want to thank the residents and businesses in the Hilltop communities, especially those in Mt. Washington, who have been extremely patient over the last three months," said Port Authority Chief Development Officer David Huffaker.

    This is a breaking story, watch Channel 11 News starting at 5 p.m. for a live report as we learn more.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories