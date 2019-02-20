  • Monongahela Incline will be closed for at least 6 more weeks

    PITTSBURGH - The Monongahela Incline will remain closed for at least six more weeks.

    According to the Port Authority, damage from three water main breaks is taking longer than expected.

    The closure could last for at least another eight weeks.

