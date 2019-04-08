  • Police investigating apparent child luring at playground

    Updated:

    MONROEVILLE, Pa. - Monroeville police are investigating an apparent attempted child abduction that happened at a popular park.

    Channel 11 has learned that around 4:30 p.m. on Friday, the suspect attempted to grab a child at Garden Park.

    One grandparent just told Channel 11's Renee Wallace that they are unaware of any other attempted luring in this part of Monroeville

    Wallace is talking to police to learn if they have any leads in the case. Watch Channel 11 News at 6 for a live report.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories