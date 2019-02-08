Police find $62K worth of drugs, guns during raid at Monroeville home

MONROEVILLE, Pa. - Two men are facing charges after police found $62,000 worth of drugs during a raid at a Monroeville home.
Allegheny County detectives along with Monroeville police and the FBI executed the search warrant at a home on Monroeville Boulevard on Wednesday.
Police seized 3.5 ounces of raw heroin and fentanyl along with 11 bricks of heroin. Officers also found three handguns, one with an obliterated serial number.
Police haven’t released the identities of the men facing charges.
