MONROEVILLE, Pa. - At least one car became trapped when the awning of a Sunoco gas station in Monroeville collapsed Tuesday.
The collapse happened around 5:30 p.m. on Haymaker Road.
Police said there was no one inside the trapped vehicle at the time.
