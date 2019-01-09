  • Gas station awning collapses on car in Monroeville

    MONROEVILLE, Pa. - At least one car became trapped when the awning of a Sunoco gas station in Monroeville collapsed Tuesday.

    The collapse happened around 5:30 p.m. on Haymaker Road.

    Police said there was no one inside the trapped vehicle at the time.

