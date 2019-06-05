NORTH HUNTINGDON, Pa. - A man wanted in connection to a shooting at the Monroeville Mall in April was arrested Tuesday, and police say he had 15 bricks of heroin in his posession.
Police were called to the North Huntingdon Walmart Tuesday night for suspicious activity.
Brandon K. Murphy, 24, of McKeesport, was allegedly in one of the vehicles involved and when he was asked to step out 750 stamp bags of heroin fell from his lap.
Channel 11's Melanie Marsalko has confirmed that Murphy was already wanted by police for his connection to a shooting outside the Monroeville Mall on April 28.
Police say that shooting happened after two groups of people began arguing inside the mall. One group moved outside and several shots were fired into the building, damaging the door and more.
