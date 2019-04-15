  • Police asking for tips regarding shooting outside Monroeville Mall

    Updated:

    MONROEVILLE, Pa. - Three days since a shooting outside of a popular mall, police are still searching for answers.

    Channel 11 reported Friday night about an altercation outside the Monroeville Mall that included shots being fired.

    >>PREVIOUSIncreased security at Monroeville Mall after shots fired outside

    The mall is back open for business as usual, but shoppers said they feel on edge.

    Marlisa Goldsmith is talking to the Monroeville police chief about what they’ve learned in their investigation. Watch Channel 11 News at 5:30 for a live report.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories