MONROEVILLE, Pa. - Several people tied to a shooting at the Monreville Mall in April appeared in court Monday.
No one was injured in the shooting, but there was damage to the entrance of the Macy's store.
Five people, including the shooter, were arrested in May. One more suspect was identified and not arrested.
The shots fired outside the Macy’s on April 12 followed a fight involving two groups from McKeesport’s Crawford Village, Allegheny District Attorney Stephen Zappala said.
According to investigators, the fight took place inside the mall and spilled into the Macy’s before one of the groups ended up outside, at which point one man fired 14 shots.
"This becomes a melee and people are starting to try and get out of the mall while protecting their children," District Attorney Stephen Zappala said.
