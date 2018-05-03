MONROEVILLE, Pa. - A Monroeville man is facing charges after a homemade explosive device was found in his home, police said.
Frank Bole was arrested Wednesday after authorities executed a search warrant at the home on Gregory Drive.
During the search, the explosive device -- described as “a small cylindrical object with a fuse at one end” -- was discovered in a safe, according to a criminal complaint.
Channel 11’s Gabriella DeLuca is sorting through the criminal complaint to learn what else was found in the home for Channel 11 Morning News.
Bole admitted to making the explosive device, but said he didn’t build it with the intent to hurt anyone, according to a criminal complaint.
Bole is facing charges including having a weapon of mass destruction.
TRENDING NOW:
- Capitals' Wilson suspended 3 games for hit on Pens' Aston-Reese
- Truck driver charged with DUI after causing extensive damage to 2 local businesses
- 2 men shot in Hill District
- VIDEO: Hundreds of Marijuana Plants Seized in Raid on Warehouse
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}