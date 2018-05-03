  • Monroeville man charged with having weapon of mass destruction

    MONROEVILLE, Pa. - A Monroeville man is facing charges after a homemade explosive device was found in his home, police said.

    Frank Bole was arrested Wednesday after authorities executed a search warrant at the home on Gregory Drive.

    During the search, the explosive device -- described as “a small cylindrical object with a fuse at one end” -- was discovered in a safe, according to a criminal complaint.

    Bole admitted to making the explosive device, but said he didn’t build it with the intent to hurt anyone, according to a criminal complaint.

    Bole is facing charges including having a weapon of mass destruction. 

