MONROEVILLE, Pa. - Officers raided the home of a Monroeville public works employee, finding marijuana, heroin, cocaine and other drugs, according to police.
Police say Christopher Masters admitted to selling drugs.
On Channel 11 News at 6, Erin Clarke has more details of the investigation, including the other unusual items agents found when they raided Masters' home.
