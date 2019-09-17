  • Police raid home of a Monroeville public works employee

    MONROEVILLE, Pa. - Officers raided the home of a Monroeville public works employee, finding marijuana, heroin, cocaine and other drugs, according to police.

    Police say Christopher Masters admitted to selling drugs.

