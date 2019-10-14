MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Fire crews are investigating what sparked flames at a home in Moon Township, accordign to emergency officials.
The fire scene was in the 500 block of Clinton Road.
Police and neighbors rescue 10 dogs from this house at 503 Moon Clinton Rd. from a fire that destroyed the house @WPXI @WPXIAaronMartin @WPXIrenee @DavidWPXI @WPXIRickEarle pic.twitter.com/zKdMsQf61t— Stephen Banfield (@coachtvnews) October 14, 2019
There were reports of any injuries. Fire officials said 10 dogs were rescued from the home and the owners were not there when the flames broke out.
Fire crews were working both inside and outside of the home and there were holes in the roof as seen from Chopper 11. Fire officials said the home was destroyed.
