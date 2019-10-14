  • Firefighters rescue nearly a dozen dogs from burning home

    MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Fire crews are investigating what sparked flames at a home in Moon Township, accordign to emergency officials.

    The fire scene was in the 500 block of Clinton Road.

    There were reports of any injuries. Fire officials said 10 dogs were rescued from the home and the owners were not there when the flames broke out.

    Fire crews were working both inside and outside of the home and there were holes in the roof as seen from Chopper 11. Fire officials said the home was destroyed.

