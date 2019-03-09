MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A gas leak has been reported in Moon Township.
People's Gas crews have turned off the gas on Western Avenue and about 1,000 people are without service, according to police.
Ten people were evacuated for precautionary reasons.
Hundreds of households in Moon Township are without gas this morning due to a major leak on Western Avenue @WPXI @WPXIScott @TribLIVE @TribLIVE pic.twitter.com/XVVVzDLsmH— Stephen Banfield (@coachtvnews) March 9, 2019
The problematic meter has been identified and is not in a home.
The issue still being taken care of, according to a People's Gas spokesperson.
This is a breaking news story. Check back for developments.
