PITTSBURGH - Two young men were stopped at the Moon Area High School by police after people reported they were carrying what looked like a partially concealed handgun. Officers said they found a BB gun on one of the men after the first day of classes had ended.
Officials with the Moon Area School District issued a statement Monday saying in part "The District remains safe and the incident was contained. We will have added police presence on the secondary campus through the end of the week."
On Channel 11 News 11 at 11, Michele Newell will have more details from school officials about what happened and how they're taking extra precautions for the safety of students and staff.
